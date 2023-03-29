Video captures New Orleans school bus engulfed in flames

Video circulating on social media captured the bus burning on South Galvez Street near Earhart Boulevard.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans school bus driver reportedly said her bus was having mechanical issues before it ignited on Wednesday.

Video circulating on social media captured the bus burning on South Galvez Street near Earhart Boulevard. Firefighters at the scene told WWL-TV that the driver said she was driving on the interstate when she noticed some mechanical issues and pulled over. That's when the bus caught fire.

There were no children on the bus at the time, and the driver was not injured in the fire.

Photos of the extinguished bus show that it was owned by First Student, Inc. bus service.