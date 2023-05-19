School speed zones coming to Orleans high schools

“It’ll be similar to any schools zones we have out there now so people will have to follow those speed limits."

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is hoping to keep kids safe, but will the move cost residents?

According to the city, over 6,500 crashes have happened near a school between 2017-2021, many near high schools.

In an effort to change that statistic, the city will now expand school zones to include high schools. According to Department of Public Works Director Sarah Porteous, they will add school zone signage and signs alerting you that a school zone is near.

While some may be concerned this may increase their chances of getting a ticket, DPW says it’ll be similar to current school zones.

“It’ll be similar to any schools zones we have out there now so people will have to follow those speed limits and if they don’t’ they run the risk of getting tickets,” Porteous said.

They hope though, more consistent signage will alert drivers to an upcoming speed change.

“For example Warren Easton high school, we have definitely received complaints where there are side streets you can turn on to Canal and you don’t realize you’re in a school zone. Those are the types of things we want to take a look at,” she said.

About 50 schools will get upgrades, including private schools and the updates are expected to be complete before the 2024-2025 school year.