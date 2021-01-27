City security director Collin Arnold's suspension extended to 60 days

Arnold will return to his high-profile position upon his return, the city said, but his driving privileges will be revoked.

The 20-day unpaid suspension of New Orleans Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold has been extended an additional 40 days following his DWI arrest on Jan. 7, a city spokesperson said Wednesday.

Arnold will return to his high-profile position upon his return, the city said, but his driving privileges will be revoked.

Arnold was booked with driving while intoxicated and careless operation after he was found passed out after he crashed a city vehicle into a parked car in front of the RTA headquarters in the 2800 block of Canal Street.

“Mayor Cantrell has completed her review of the incident. Collin Arnold has been placed on unpaid suspension for 60 days, including the 20 days already elapsed,” city spokesman Michael “Beau’ Tidwell stated. “After that time, he is expected to resume his role as director of NOHSEP. In addition, his driving privileges for City vehicles have been revoked. We will have no further comment at this time."

A police report states that officers found Arnold passed out behind the wheel of his city-issued Ford Expedition just after midnight and had to be awakened by an officer “shaking his chest.”

Arnold, 46, smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared to be “severely intoxicated,” states the report by NOPD Officer Jisang Kim.

“The driver’s speed was slurred, spoke in incomplete sentences, and had droopy eyes as if he was about to fall asleep again,” the report states.

In a summary of Arnold’s condition on the arrest report, Kim wrote, “Impairment: Extreme; Odor of Alcoholic Beverage: Strong; Balance: Swaying; Speech: Incoherent.”

Arnold was handcuffed at the scene, then fell and struck his head on the pavement as he was being escorted to a police vehicle. Arnold received stitches at a nearby hospital before being taken to Central Lockup, where he was booked with driving while intoxicated and careless operation.

Arnold refused a breath test after his arrest, the report states, which by law forced him to surrender his driver’s license.

Arnold has been a key member of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration since she was elected. He was one of the few unclassified officials who was held over from the previous administration of Mayor Mitch Landrieu, retaining his post as Director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

After Arnold’s arrest, Cantrell expressed her disappointment. She stated that she had communicated with Arnold at about 10:15 p.m., roughly two hours before the crash.

“I am disappointed by the incident that occurred hours later, and deeply relieved that no one was hurt,” Cantrell said. “Collin Arnold has done a phenomenal job helping to keep this City and our people safe during an extraordinary and unprecedented series of challenges. We have a strong team at NOHSEP and I am confident they will not let this hinder the great work they continue to do.”