New Orleans seeking developer for abandoned Six Flags

The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports the city is giving developers until Feb. 9, 2021, to submit their ideas for the site
Credit: Sam Winstrom
Another victim of Katrina, the former Six Flags Amusement Park has been locked up since the storm.

NEW ORLEANS — Officials in New Orleans are searching for a developer to revitalize a former Six Flags amusement park site that was left abandoned after Hurricane Katrina. 

Many prior attempts to get the site off the ground have all fallen through. But a city official said Monday they are still determined to restore the area. 

The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports the city is giving developers until Feb. 9, 2021, to submit their ideas for the site. A shortlist of developers will then be asked to submit full proposals for the theme park and nearby 65-acre site. 

An official says they are aiming to choose a developer by the end of June. 

