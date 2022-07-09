Orleans sheriff fires 4 supervisors at city jail

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff says four veteran commanders at the jail have been fired and a 5th is resigning.
This is a major shake-up at the jail and this all comes after last week's dismissal of the communications director and HR manager.
The internal shakeup by sheriff Susan Hutson has left these four captains out of work: Mark Jones and Jerry Martin who each supervised an entire floor of the jail as unit managers, Cathy Taylor, who supervised the mental health unit, and Danny Henry, who supervised intake and processing.
The Sheriff also says Major Robert Donnelly is stepping down as the director of the training division.
Now while Sheriff Hutson did not give a reason for the dismissals, we know that two of the commanders, Martin and Taylor were already on suspension and were notified at home.
Now that's more than 100 years of experience out the door in a single day. and this comes at a jail already in turmoil with stabbings and at two deaths since Hutson took over. many critics were already blaming the chaos on a lack of experienced leaders and a shortage of deputies.