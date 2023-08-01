'Shooting gallery' - 3 killed, 70 bullet casings found as car chased truck

"I hit the deck right over here on the ground. I could hear bullets coming into the house," said a man who lives and works in the neighborhood.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is averaging well over one homicide a day in 2023. In a 24-hour period over the weekend, NOPD reported four people were killed.

Musician Jason Ricci was home on Banks Street near Norman C Francis Parkway around 11 Saturday night when he heard gunshots.

"I hit the deck right over here on the ground. I could hear bullets coming into the house," he said.

One bullet pierced through his fence and into his home. It shot across the room to his desk where he works.

"Sometimes until 2, 3 in the morning teaching harmonica, making You Tube videos. This is a harmonica mute here. It went through that and into this wall," Ricci said.

He and several other neighbors describe seeing a car chasing a truck down Banks St. with dozens of bullets flying, hitting at least three homes.



"It appeared to me to be two vehicles not from this neighborhood. I know every single person in our neighborhood," Ricci said.

It ended with a triple homicide that appears to be a targeted attack. One of the victims was 27. City Councilmember Joe Giarrusso spoke with an NOPD captain about it Sunday morning. According to Giarrusso, police found more than 70 shell casings.

"They said this was a very targeted thing, that obviously the three young men shot on the corner were absolutely being targeted and it sounds like from talking to a neighbor, it was a shooting gallery all up and down Banks Street," Giarrusso said.

Since then, a 42-year old man was shot and killed around 9:30 Sunday morning on Sand Street in New Orleans East.



"For these real extreme violent crimes, we have to make examples out of people. You can't let it go by the wayside, let there be delay. Show the community you are doing it and I think police have to make sure even with their undermanned resources, that they are as visible and vigilant as they can be," Giarrusso said.

At least one neighbor handed over surveillance video to NOPD, hoping they can find the shooters.

New Orleans police haven't shared a possible suspect(s) or motive. The victims have not yet been identified.