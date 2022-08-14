Woman killed, man injured in Canal St. shooting Sunday

Police are gathering evidence that they hope will lead to identifying suspects and making an arrest in the case.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Canal Street and North Derbigny shortly before 5 p.m.

Police responding to the scene found the woman dead at the scene. A man was found a short distance away at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and North Claiborne. A dog was also reportedly injured in the incident.

Police are gathering evidence that they hope will lead to identifying suspects and making an arrest in the case.

There is no further information as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday.