New Orleans shuts down Mother-in-Law Lounge for violating coronavirus rules

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans has shut down Treme's Mother-in-Law Lounge after they say the bar ignored "repeated calls and warnings" that they were violating city ordinances.

According to a spokesperson from City Hall, Kermit Ruffin's bar had been operating as a bar and selling alcohol without the proper license, violations of the current restrictions put into effect to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"After ignoring repeated calls and warnings to stop violating the rules and guidelines relative to the opening of bars, the owners and management of these venues, left us with no other options, but to immediately shut them down by means of formal legal notice, i.e.. cease and desist orders," the spokesperson said.

According to officials, the Mother-in-Law Lounge contributed to "major problems" in the area, including the large gatherings captured on video under the N. Claiborne Bridge.

WWL-TV has reached out to Kermit Ruffins and will update this story as it develops.

