Southern Decadence rolls in New Orleans in busy Labor Day weekend

It started nearly half a century ago as a house party and has evolved into the largest LGBTQ event in the city.

NEW ORLEANS — Every Labor Day Weekend, the New Orleans gay and lesbian community hosts Southern Decadence. It's the largest LGBTQ event in New Orleans, culminating in a parade that rolled through the French Quarter Saturday afternoon.

At Good Friends Bar, old friends Lilli Phillips and Chris Thomasson, reunited.

“I met him here, and we’re from different parts of the country," Visitor, Lilli Phillips said.

Meanwhile, others come to make new friends.

“Engaging with other people of different backgrounds, different cultures, meeting people from out the entire United States," Visitor, Jason Munro, said.

Decadence started around 50 years ago as a house party. Now, it's grown into a destination for thousands across the country.

Phillips said she's been coming for years.

“I think my first Southern Decadence was probably 2009 when I was 19," Phillips said.

It's all about people coming together to show support for the LGBTQ community.

“You can let your freak flag fly and it’s just a unique experience nothing like it," Thomasson said.

New Orleans keeps the visitors coming back.

“The food and the people are the two best qualities of New Orleans," Munro said.

Despite the insufferable heat, the French Quarter transformed into a runway.

“Well as you can see I look like Louis Armstrong. I got my rag mopping the sweat," Thomasson said.

Music filled the air and the choreography was on display. Folks took it all in while cooling down with fans.

“Stay hydrated. Drink lots of water and lots of other fluids too," Thomasson said.

Because a little sweat is worth the showcase of support.