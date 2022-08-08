'Unspeakable' - family of stabbed children cite mental health, social media in statement

The family of Paris and Jay'Ceon Roberts issued a statement on Tuesday, two days following the stabbing of both children

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The family of a young boy and girl who were stabbed this weekend are saying that a toxic combination of mental health issues and social media are causing many of the ills and violent acts facing society today.

The family of Paris and Jay'Ceon Roberts issued a statement on Tuesday, two days following the stabbing of both children. Paris, a 4-year-old girl, died from her injuries. Jay'Ceon remains hospitalized in critical condition, but is "expected to survive," a family member told WWL-TV.

Their mother, Janee Pedesclaux, is facing charges for the crime.

The family has asked for privacy but issued a statement Tuesday.

"On Sunday morning the Pedesclaux family endured an unspeakable tragedy. Mental health is a crisis that is affecting every family and ours is no different. The lack of mental health services and the toxic mix of social media has added to the problems we face as a community. This is a large family of faith and we ask with all humility that the city pray for our family and for our Paris and Jay’Ceon."

Investigators say the stabbing happened around 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Law Street near Louisa Street in the Florida area.

Moments after the stabbing, a woman believed to be Pedesclaux shared a short video on Instagram with blood dripping down her chest. In the now-deleted video, the woman says, "I'm done. My children are dead. I'm done. I'm done with life."

The woman in the video adds: "It's all Jermaine's fault."

Court records show that Pedesclaux was in a child custody dispute with Jermaine Roberts, the father of the two children. Roberts reportedly sued Pedesclaux in April seeking joint custody that would give him primary care, but allow Pedesclaux to see the children on weekends. In court documents, Roberts argued that Pedesclaux was "not stable or providing a healthy environment for the kids."

Both children were taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle. The 4-year-old girl died at the hospital. The 2-year-old boy is still alive but listed in critical condition, according to the NOPD.

Neighbors and friends of the family were stunned by the crime. For most it was too soon to talk.

"It hurts," said Reverend Johnny Arvie of the Law Street Missionary Baptist Church. "It's said. I feel for the children, the father and even the mother."