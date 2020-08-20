LIVE @ 3PM: New Orleans State of the City address from Mayor Cantrell

Mayor Cantrell said the city faces 20% cuts across all departments last week.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will deliver a State of the City address Thursday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m.

“We’re hurting. The City of New Orleans is hurting. I’m going to have to make those tough decisions, just like we are seeing our businesses having to make those tough decisions,” said Mayor Cantrell.

Cantrell is referring to the estimated 1,500 layoffs at some of the city’s most recognizable restaurants and hotels.

The COVID-19 pandemic is choking the tourism industry in New Orleans and the city projects a loss of $100 million to $140 million in potential revenue. Cantrell said there’s not enough money to keep everything operating as is.

“Our tax revenues are not sufficient. We’re having to make these tough decisions, so all our departments, we’re looking at a 20% reduction. Based on that 20-percent we’re now identifying what that will mean as it relates to an employee,” she said.

