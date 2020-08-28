New Orleans students will return to the classroom as early as Sept. 14

Pre-K through 4th grade students will be the first to return.

NEW ORLEANS — In-person classes at New Orleans public schools will start for Pre-K to 4th grade students as early as Sept. 14.

New Orleans Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis Jr. announced the plan during a press conference on Friday, Aug. 28.

“Assuming that the data remains the same we will begin our measured approach to in-person learning starting with our youngest learners in pre-K through 4th grade, allowing schools to reopen from Sept. 14-25,” he said.

Schools will be given a two-week window to work with in allowing those young students to return. Students will still have the option to continue distance learning, if they choose to do so.

“We know that schools are dynamic places to help the whole child grow,” Dr. Lewis said “They allow for social and emotional growth. This is paramount and a challenge to translate through distance learning.”

Officials said the change in course comes as New Orleans continues to show steady improvement in containing the spread of COVID-19. Daily new cases in the city have fallen below 50 and are continuing to decrease. The positivity rate in testing has also fallen below 5% for more than two weeks.

“If we stay on that path, we will see all of our young people back in school,” Dr. Lewis said. “We will be proving yet again that we are a resilient and resourceful community and together I know that we can do this.”