Live at 11 am: NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson talks about his decision to retire

Ferguson is expected to speak at a press conference at 11 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will have a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. to discuss his decision to resign.

“The City of New Orleans will soon bid farewell to a great leader, a great partner, and a great friend,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell wrote in a statement. “After 24 years of dedicated public service to the City of New Orleans, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will retire at the end of this year. He gave this city his very best – the safety and well-being of each and every resident and visitor was always his top priority.”

Ferguson was named NOPD Chief by Cantrell in January 2019. He replaced outgoing Chief Michael Harrison, who had accepted a police chief job in Baltimore.