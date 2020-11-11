New Orleans teacher 'will not return to campus' after criticizing Trump supporters on social media

The video was posted on Saturday, when the presidential election was called for Joe Biden.

NEW ORLEANS — A local high school has removed a teacher from its campus after a social media video by that teacher that criticized Trump supporters after the 2020 election was called for Joe Biden.

Ursuline Academy notified parents about the video which harshly criticizes supporters of President Trump. In this Instagram video, Raymond Price spoke bluntly about the Make America Great Again or MAGA movement.

“If you’ve ever been to a MAGA rally, I hope there was some asbestos lingering around those facilities where that MAGA rally took place, and that you get Mesothelioma and your lungs are fried in the future,” Price said in the video.

The video was posted on Saturday, when the presidential election was called for Joe Biden. Ursuline Academy sent out a notice to parents on Monday saying one of its teachers made “offensive remarks on the presidential election.”

In another portion of the video Price says: “If you’ve ever uttered the words ‘all lives matter,’ I hope your vocal chords fry before you turn 40. I mean this with every ounce of disrespect that I can muster up in my body, (Expletive) all of you. Everybody else, have a great day.”

Ursuline Academy would neither confirm nor deny that it was in fact Raymond Price in the video. In a separate email to parents, the school said the teacher in question would not be on campus as it investigates the matter. Later, they announced that he would "not return to campus."

It also added “As educators of Ursuline Academy, we are expected to model the respect we owe one another in a democracy, no matter one’s political views.”

On the school’s website, Raymond Price is listed as a high school French teacher. In one part of the video, Price speaks in French.

Late Tuesday afternoon we spoke with Price, who says his video was responding to bigoted remarks he received on social media.

“I was outraged that day, and I feel like I’m entitled to be outraged because people have not taken into consideration the tense racial climate that we’re living in. Social media was probably not the best place to put it, but it was private,” Price said.

Price says his video was meant to be shared with only his friends. He claims his privacy was violated and is unsure how someone got a hold of the video.

“A few people have had a personal vendetta out against for a few years, they went digging for something and unfortunately, they got it. As far as regrets, I regret how it happened, I don’t regret what I said,” Price said.