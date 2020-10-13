New Orleans may ease restrictions on bars, churches, outdoor sporting events later this week

The full details of what New Orleans leaders are calling “Phase 3.2” will be released on Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans plans to further ease restrictions on bars, religious services and outdoor sporting events later this week.

According to City Spokesperson Beau Tidwell, bars will be allowed to resume outdoor service and religious gatherings and outdoor sporting events will see an increase in capacity.

“We’ve been very encouraged by the data that we’ve seen,” Tidwell said.

According to COVID testing data from the Louisiana Department of Health, New Orleans’ positivity rate has stayed around 1% and the city is averaging around 25 new cases per day, far from the numbers that made the city an early coronavirus hot spot.

“Twice this year we’ve bent the curve and stopped the spread,” Tidwell said. “That was not an accident and it was not easy. It was because the people of Orleans paid attention, they followed the guidelines, they embraced social distancing, they wore masks, they washed their hands -- all of the things we’ve asked people to do they’ve done and it has worked.”

The full details of what New Orleans leaders are calling “Phase 3.2” will be released on Thursday, Tidwell said. He did give a few major points though:

Outdoor bar capacity , those without a food permits, will increase to 25% capacity or 50 people (whichever is less)

, those without a food permits, will increase to 25% capacity or 50 people (whichever is less) Outside sporting events capacity will increase to 500 people or 25% capacity (whichever is less)

capacity will increase to 500 people or 25% capacity (whichever is less) Religious gatherings capacity will increase to 500 people or 50% capacity(whichever is less)