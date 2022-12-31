Woman found dead on I-10 Service Rd. believed to be victim of hit and run

Police said the woman was found lying in the road and pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an apparent hit and run driver late Friday night on the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East, according to police.

The NOPD said that around 10:30 p.m., officers received a call about a person lying in the middle of the service road near Winchester Park Drive.

When they arrived, the found a woman unresponsive. Emergency Medical Technicians were called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be performed. The identity of the victim is not known and will be released by the coroner.