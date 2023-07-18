Questions still unanswered 11 days after teen badly hurt as tree broke in Jackson Square

Ahead of a scheduled Wednesday press conference, WWL-TV has a few questions we've posed that have still not been answered.

NEW ORLEANS — On July 7, a trip to New Orleans brought tragedy for one Texas family, after a tree limb in Jackson Sqaure failed and trapped a teenager. He was rushed to the hospital.

WWLTV learned, a few days before the incident, a different branch from the same tree also collapsed. Now, the family has hired Morris Bart to help them sue the city. Bart is expected to speak on the lawsuit Wednesday. Ahead of the press conference, WWLTV has a few questions we've posed that have still not been answered.

Right after the incident occurred, the city told WWLTV the tree was inspected June 27 and June 28, after the first limb fell, but before then, when was it last inspected?

How often are these trees checked?

After the incident, the city said there had been no elevated risk of additional large limb or whole tree failure, but what constitutes an elevated risk and how is it assessed?

How did the large limb fall?

Since the tree has been removed, has there been any indication of termites or rotten wood?

What exactly is the family seeking?

WWLTV will continue to ask these questions.