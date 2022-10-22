Two dead in New Orleans interstate, expressway crashes early Saturday

The crashes occurred early Saturday and left two people dead, according to New Orleans police.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed in separate fatal crashes on I-10 and U.S. 90 West in the early morning hours Saturday, according to the NOPD.

The first crash occurred when a taxicab was found crashed into the left guard rail on U.S. 90B West at the Claiborne Avenue exit shortly after midnight.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known but officers responding to the scene found an unresponsive male driver at the scene. He was pronounced dead.

Around 3:45 a.m. police were on the scene of a fatal series of crashes on I-10 West near the City Park Avenue exit that left one person dead and three others injured.

Police have determined that a woman was outside of her vehicle on I-10 when she was struck by a pickup truck. The incident ended up involving five vehicles and two separate crashes.

In addition to the woman who was killed by the pickup, three other people were taken to the hospital.

All lanes of I-10 West were temporarily closed for an investigation.

There was no immediate additional information on either incident.