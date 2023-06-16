Boil Advisory after hydrant struck in New Orleans East

Water pressure got under the recommended level for a prolonged period of time.

NEW ORLEANS — A boil water advisory has been issued for a several blocks area of New Orleans East after a hydrant on Hayne Blvd. was struck, leading to low water pressure.

Residents had been reporting low to no water pressure in the area and S&WB went out to investigate.

The boil advisory encompasses the following areas:

Read Blvd from I-10 to Haynes

Haynes Blvd from Read Blvd to Paris Rd

Paris Rd from Haynes Blvd to I-10

I-10 from Paris Rd to Read Blvd

The entire Oak Island subdivision

The Sewerage and Water Board said that crews are onsite and are isolating the water main to make the full repair and restore water pressures.

Residents will be notified once water quality testing has begun. Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

SWBNO, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), issues boil water advisories out of an abundance of caution for areas where water pressure drops below 20 psi.

Continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during a boil water advisory by washing your hands often with boiled or bottled water.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504-529-2837).

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOILING WATER

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.