Coast Guard, other agencies searching Lake Pontchartrain after pickup plunges into water

NEW ORLEANS — Rescue crews are searching for a pickup truck that went into Lake Pontchartrain near Franklin Avenue and Lakeshore Drive shortly before noon Thursday, according to New Orleans Police.

The NOPD said its officers, along with the New Orleans Fire Department, the Coast Guard, JPSO, and the Orleans Levee District, are participating in the search.

Dive teams are searching for the vehicle, which is completely submerged, in an attempt to see if anyone remains inside.

The truck was seen going into the lake around 11:40 a.m.