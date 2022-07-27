New Orleans city websites temporarily down due to server issue

John Lawson, a deputy press secretary for mayor LaToya Cantrell's office told the newspaper that the outage was caused by a server issue and not from a hack.

NEW ORLEANS — Several New Orleans city government websites were offline on Thursday due to a server issue.

Websites for NOLA.gov, Neutral Ground, NOLA Ready, the New Orleans Police Department, City Council and others were taken offline after the city's IT department identified an issue with an SQL node.

John Lawson, a deputy press secretary for mayor LaToya Cantrell's office, said the outage was temporary and the websites should be restored by 1 p.m.

Lawson told the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that the issue was not caused by a hack or other malicious means.