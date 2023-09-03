Boil Advisory issued for parts of Algiers

A water main break near Tall Timbers caused the pressure to drop below the recommended level. Pressure has been restored and the water was sent for testing.

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans and the Louisiana Department of Health has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a limited portion of New Orleans' Westbank, which includes:

Entire lower coast of Algiers

Portion of Plaqueminues Parish

Upper portion of Algiers bounded by: Nolan Canal Silver Maple Court Tall Timbers Drive Tullis Drive



Water pressures in this area fell below 20 pounds per square inch (psi) due to a broken water main near Silver Maple Court and Tall Timbers Drive, which required an emergency closure of a 12" water main that supplies water to the Lower Coast of Algiers.

As of 2:30 pm on Sunday, the repair has been made and water pressure is being restored. Residents who are experiencing low or no water pressure should always call 504-52-WATER (504-529-2837) and choose your language option (1 for English) and press 1 for Emergencies.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

SWBNO, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), issues boil water advisories out of an abundance of caution for areas where water pressure drops below 20 psi.

We agree with the recommendations of LDH that it is prudent to issue these advisories out of an abundance of caution. The concern is that a pressure drop inside a water pipe could allow bacteriological contaminants to enter.

Continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during a boil water advisory by washing your hands often with boiled or bottled water.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 504-52-WATER (504-529-2837).

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOILING WATER

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.