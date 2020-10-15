New Orleans will be in Phase 3.2 Friday: Here's what that means

Moving into Phase 3.2 allows outdoor capacity at bars and an increased capacity for indoor timed and seated events, like church mass or movie showings.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Hall will further ease restrictions on bars, religious services and outdoor sporting events as the city moves forward into Phase 3.2 of reopening Friday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said at a press conference Thursday.

Moving into Phase 3.2 allows outdoor capacity at bars and an increased capacity for indoor timed seated events, like church mass or movie showings. Outdoor sporting events have a higher capacity limit under Phase 3.2 as well.

#PHASE3: Here's an overview of the eased guidelines, stages & potential dates. These are only possible with the continued disease control. 😷 Everyone MUST wear masks, social distance, wash hands & disinfect surfaces. 🧼 ⬅️➡️ 🧽 #ThankYou #NewOrleans https://t.co/e5BwZY9r1o pic.twitter.com/muEu2v3bI1 — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) October 13, 2020

"I believe the biggest component as it relates to 3.2 is the bars and now their abilities to open outdoor seating only. It will shift them from to go only so we are going forward with their outdoor consumption on premises for our bar community," Mayor Latoya Cantrell said.

She added that many bar owners have applied for grants to gain resources to be able to build out and provide outdoor seating for on premise consumption for 25% capacity whish is 50 people. The plan also includes local breweries with food permits.

Churches can now allow 50% capacity or 500 attendees, according to Cantrell and will be a help for the larger churches who have the space for social distancing.

Grades Pre-K-12 are back in public school and the mayors office is working with education leaders to make sure the necessary resources are there incase a school receives a positive test result.

Mayor Cantrell has been in meetings with the Saints administrators as it relates to the capacity of fans in the superdome on game day.

“The Saints have a process in place and as I have allowed for 750 spectators to be in. We have not seen any problems with 750 people which is different with 20,000 people and I feel confident with keeping it at 750 while we continue to measure and to get better and we will get better but it is tied to how we manage to get through.”

The 750 spectators allowed are the family, staff and the friends of the family.

Recently the team has been talking to officials about moving game day to Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, the mayor says she thinks it is a good temporary idea since it is an open stadium and they are allowing fans to be present.

The mayor says the city is not at a point yet to have 20,000 fans back inside the Superdome but is looking forward to the day that fans can return.

"We are at a point to be able to enjoy the relaxation but it will be short lived of we don’t do what is necessary to keep this community safe, keep moving forward slow and steady without regression," Mayor Cantrell.