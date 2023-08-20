Hit-and-run death on I-10 and Dwyer in New Orleans Sunday

A female victim was found unresponsive and it was later determined she was the victim of a hit and run

NEW ORLEANS — A female victm was found dead on I-10 East at Dwyer Road Sunday afternoon, according to the NOPD.

Police said they believe the victim, who was not identified, was the victim of a hit and run crash.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a female who was unresponsive at the intersection of Lamb and Dwyer. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Several hours later, police said that the woman was determined to be the victim of a hit and run at I-10 East and Dwyer.