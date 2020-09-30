New Orleans won't move into Phase 3 all at once, Mayor Cantrell hints

The mayor said there would be three phases to Phase 3 - Phases 3.1, 3.2 and 3.3.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is expected to announce a loosening of coronavirus restrictions for Orleans Parish at an 11 a.m. news conference on Thursday, but she strongly hinted that the city won't jump full force into the Phase 3 loosening of restrictions that the State of Louisiana has embraced for nearly three weeks now.

Cantrell said there would be three phases to Phase 3 - Phases 3.1, 3.2 and 3.3.

The announcement, during a press conference on construction, made it clear that the city would be more deliberate in its moves.

“I want to provide the business community with a timeline that we can follow and use to measure further growth and further progress in the city with regards to easements on restrictions," she said.

Which restrictions will be loosened has not yet been announced. Many businesses and residents would like to see Orleans Parish join the rest of Louisiana in Phase 3 which would allow more people to dine-in at restaurants and the possible reopening of bars.

Cantrell said her priority is keeping the city safe while making progress on reopening New Orleans for business. The mayor and spokespeople for her office have said recent coronavirus data is encouraging.

The mayor cited a recent span of eight days during which no new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the city and during which the city has continued to have fewer than 50 new cases a day. This has happened despite the reopening of elementary schools to students. High school students are expected back in class in another 10 days.

“We are looking good,” Cantrell said, referencing a recent streak of no new reported coronavirus related deaths. She said she is confident and hopeful to continue to ease the city’s coronavirus restrictions.

The news conference comes just weeks after New Orleans allowed elementary school students to return to classrooms earlier this month.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.