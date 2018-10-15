Holes in the road are often hard to avoid as you drive the streets of New Orleans.

In many cases, Sewerage and Water Board crews rip up a street to fix an underground pipe and just refill the hole with gravel and dirt.

Then, the bump in the road remains a hazard for motorists for weeks even months.

Monday, the utility's new executive director, Ghassan Korban told the City Council Public Utilities Committee, he would like to see the holes patched within two weeks of when they are dug.

"We are devising a very efficient plan and extreme and efficient process to minimize the duration that it takes us between repairing a street, repairing an infrastructure underground and the street above," Korban said.

Korban also has a plan to attack a backlog of of about 4,000 Sewerage and Water Board holes that already exist on streets across the city.

Sources tell WWL-TV, the utility is hoping to patch the all of the holes it's responsible for by Mardi Gras.

"We're making it clear that patches that are created by Sewerage and Water Board for work that we do are ours," Korban said. "We're going to assume that responsibility."

Part of the problem has been identifying who's responsible for patching a street...the city or the Sewerage and Water Board.

City Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Ramsey Green told council members the Department of Public Works and the utility are now meeting every week to discuss ongoing projects.

City officials hope to soon roll out a new website to better inform the public about road repairs.

"I don't think you have seen better coordination between the city and the Sewerage and Water Board in term of infrastructure coordination than you've seen in the past," Green said.

