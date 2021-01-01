2 families displaced in New Year's Day fire

Investigators believe the fire was caused by heating lamps being too close to combustible materials.

NEW ORLEANS — A Holly Grove fire displaced two families on New Year's Day when their home went up in flames.

The fire was reported on North Alexander Street around 10 a.m., according to the New Orleans Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story wooden-framed building on fire.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by heating lamps being too close to combustible materials.

Debris blocked firefighters from getting into the home near the bulk of the flames near the back of the house, but they were able to get in through the front of the building and put out the blaze

The blaze was declared a 2 alarm fire just before 10:30,a.m., but no injuries were reported.

Four people -- two families consisting of two adults each -- were displaced by the fire.

