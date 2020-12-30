New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New Orleans

No in person audience will be allowed. As of now, bars in the city will be open New Year’s Eve.

NEW ORLEANS — It’s hard to believe that just one year ago hundreds or thousands of unmasks visitors were in the French Quarter ringing in the new year. Now we’re just days away from 2021 and Mayor LaToya Cantrell is encouraging people to celebrate at home and avoid crowds.

For many, staying at home means watching Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on TV as Big Freedia represents New Orleans in the production.

Big Freedia, the Queen of Bounce, will host New Orleans’ segment of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin’ Eve joined by Grammy winning singer, P.J. Morton as the fleur de lis drops.

“I’m very much looking forward to highlighting Mardi Gras Indians, highlighting visual artists, cocktails,” Mayor Cantrell said.

For the past four years, the state has put up half a million dollars towards the television production costs saying it's great publicity for the state. That won’t happen this year.

“They’re great local performers,” said Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

While he recognizes the talent, Nungesser was hoping Christian artist Lauren Daigle would perform.

“It’s a well thought out plan. It’s not just throwing a half a million dollars out there,” Nungesser said.

Nungesser said Daigle’s involvement was part of a bigger marketing strategy as she is the face and voice of the state's new 'Sunshine' tourism campaign.

“It was natural to get her up there that night and get her excited about Louisiana,” Nungesser said.

The city pushed back against Daigle saying her performance last month in front of a large and not physically distanced crowd violated COVID restrictions and shouldn't represent New Orleans.

"When that plan was interrupted, we decided we're better off spending that money elsewhere,” Nungesser said.

Instead, the City of New Orleans will put up $500,000 from its tourism and cultural fund to support the production.

The city sent this statement:

"The City is providing approximately $500k in support for the production via the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund. These are restricted funds (which cannot be re-allocated for general expenditures), and their use for this purpose was approved by the NOTCF board earlier this month. The nationally televised segment will spotlight New Orleans' unique culture and our local artists, and provide gigs for around 70 local industry professionals working the event."

No in person audience will be allowed. As of now, bars in the city will be open New Year’s Eve, but Mayor Cantrell said Wednesday’s COVID numbers will determine if more restrictions are put in place.

“We’re going to continue to let the data drive the decisions,” Mayor Cantrell said.

She adds that the New Orleans Police Dept. is working on a deployment strategy to prevent and control crowds.

“We saw what happened Christmas in Nashville, so wanting to do and go the extra mile to make sure that one crowd control, we're not encouraging people, large gatherings we want to continue to have people be safe,” Mayor Cantrell said.

Fireworks are illegal in Orleans Parish.