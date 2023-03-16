Mayor Cantrells signs law penalizing irresponsible gun owners

Thursday Mayor Latoya Cantrell signed a law penalizing adults whos guns are used by minors to harm themselves or others.

NEW ORLEANS — Adults irresponsibly storing firearms that are used by minors to harm themselves or others can now be arrested and fined in New Orleans.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell signed a law Thursday that allows for those adults to be sentenced to six months in jail and fined $500.

“Children should not possess firearms or lose their life due to carelessness demonstrated by adults,” Cantrell said. “It is crucial that every member of this community encourages safe gun storage to keep our families and our communities safe”

Eyewitness News in January reported that Kennedi Belton, 15, died in when police say a suspect in her death accidentally fired a gun. Then in February, Tyler Ellis, also 15, was killed in his St. Roch home when investigators said he was accidentally shot by another 15-year-old. Now the City of New Orleans is taking extra steps to protect children from firearms.

“Our children are our greatest assets, and keeping them safe is our duty as a society," Interim NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork said.

Woodfork says that the ordinance ensures accountability for firearm owners.

"The City partners with federal and local agencies to promote responsible gun ownership. So far, the administration has given out free gun locks and offered community gun safety classes for residents trying to be more responsible."