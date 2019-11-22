NEW ORLEANS — Sid Chrestia lives in the 900 block of Taft Place in New Orleans Mid-City neighborhood.

He's thankful the city is finally replacing the century-old pipes under the street and rebuilding the once potholed roadway.

But, he recently learned the new street which runs between Delgado Drive and Orleans Avenue is expected to be 9 inches lower than the previous elevation.

"We never had a water problem before," Chrestia said. "We're not looking to have one now."

Chrestia points out, while Taft may be lower, the elevation remains the same on cross streets like Dumaine Street.

He fears rain water that used to flow freely toward the drainage culverts under Orleans Avenue will now be trapped on the street in front of his house.

"So, when the water flows this way, where is it going to go?" Chrestia said. "We're going to have a dam right here."

"You don't want to have a brand new street and then all of a sudden it starts flooding after you have a brand new street already fixed," Rusich said. "That's of course why we're concerned right now."

According to a city spokesman, "The Department of Public Works is confident in the design for the 800 and 900 blocks of Taft Place, which calls for lowering the elevation of the roadway to achieve positive drainage. The lower elevation will allow storm water to move more quickly into the new catch basins, through the underground drainage lines and then to the canal that runs below Orleans Avenue."

Rusich admits he's not sure that's where the water will end up.

"If Dumaine and Orleans are higher it's going to flow into Taft and that's never a good thing," Rusich said.

With work still underway on Taft, Chrestia says now is the time for the city to confirm the new roadway is the proper elevation.

"I just want to make sure the design is correct and the implementation is correct," Chrestia said. "If we have an oops, let's straighten it out right now, not after it's happened."

The contractor on this project is Beverly Construction, the same company featured in WWL-TV's series of reports on 22nd Street in Lakeview.

That street was apparently built too high.

But, according to the city, the new lower profile on Taft Place was designed to city specifications.

Next week, representatives from the Department of Public Works will meet with 800 and 900 block Taft Place residents to review the design plans and answer questions about the project, including the new elevation of the roadway.





