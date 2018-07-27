NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans City Council has asked the city's beleaguered Sewerage and Water Board to delay its plan to resume water shutoffs for delinquent bills as the agency continues to fine tune the accuracy of its meter reading and billing procedures.

In a letter to the S&WB's executive team, the council praised the board's effort to address the shortcomings but said that they still exist and that the ratepayer should not be the one bearing the burden of incorrect meter reading and billings.

""Most importantly, we are concerned about poor customers who have received incorrect bills who then must jump through bureaucratic hoops unilaterally created by the S&WB in an attempt to fix that bill.

The council cited what it said was the board's own admission that the billing problems stem in part from, among other things - meters buried or covered in debris, inaccurate readings, staffing shortages and staff turnover, and inadequate training.

The Sewerage and Water Board recently said that it is in a financial crunch with only enough funds in reserve to handle three months of operations.

