NEW ORLEANS -- Mayor LaToya Cantrell will not face any criminal charges stemming from the investigation into her credit card usage as a City Council Member that started about a year ago.

According to a statement from Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, the thorough investigation shows that Cantrell did not do anything illegal when it came to her credit card usage as a city official.

The full statement can be read below:

"The Louisiana Department of Justice received a request from the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office to investigate city credit card spending, including spending by Mayor Cantrell while she served as a Councilwoman. Since that time the Louisiana Department of Justice has conducted a fair, neutral, and thorough investigation into New Orleans city credit card spending.

We utilized the expertise of not only our investigators and attorneys, but also dedicated and diligent staff members within the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office. After our exhaustive effort, we have determined that there will be no criminal charges filed against Mrs. Cantrell. We appreciate Mrs. Cantrell’s complete cooperation since these allegations were brought forward and especially since she took office as Mayor.

As a result of this review, we strongly encourage officials with the City of New Orleans to strengthen ethics guidelines and laws so these issues do not arise again in the future. My office and I commend the Mayor and City Council for their willingness to change policies to meet legal and ethical scrutiny. We remain committed to assisting New Orleans to achieve these goals."

The investigation began in late 2017 after records showing Cantrell had used her taxpayer-funded city credit card to pay for a t least $8,950 in personal or political expenses since she took office in 2012, eventually reimbursing the city in payments months and years later.

One such reimbursement for $4,400 came in just days before she qualified to run for mayor.

The State Legislative Auditors Office released a report in September saying that sloppy bookkeeping and questionable purchases were common among New Orleans City Council Members and that Cantrell's were in line with the rest of her colleagues.

"Due to the council's lack of policies, procedures and records, it was not possible for us to determine if these expenditures were improper," the audit said.

