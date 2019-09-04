NEW ORLEANS —

A barge operated by Greenville Barge Construction Corp. collided with a wharf at a popular park in the Marigny on Sunday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

While the damage to Governor Nicholls Wharf is only minor, neighbors think it is a recurring problem.

“There have been a few incidents since we’ve lived in the Bywater, for sure,” said Sam Price.

It all happened Sunday around midday. The towboat, called Amazing Grace, was navigating the barge with six empty containers when it drifted into the wharf, leaving neighbors with many questions.

RELATED: 4 rescued, part of Mississippi River closed in Baton Rouge after boat sinks

“What happened? What happened to the barge? Why did it lose control,” said Patrick Hinnegan.

The Coast Guard couldn’t say what caused the accident Monday but the river is high and moving fast.

“It’s got to be super treacherous,” said Price. “I am no boat captain but those guys gotta know what are doing to make this turn here.”

RELATED: High river water brings dangerous shipping conditions

While damage from Sunday’s crash was only minor, in January another portion of the wharf had to be sectioned off and closed following a different collision. And before that -- another crash on the same wharf and more damage to an area that is now fenced off.

“A barge got loose and hit this concrete deck over here,” said Price pointing the damage.

RELATED: New date for finishing repairs to damaged Louisiana bridge

The City of New Orleans says they are, “aware of the problem and they are looking for ways to prevent these crashes in the future,” but did not say when they expect for January’s or other damages will be fixed.

“It’s sad -- of course -- because there has to be resources to fix it,” said Hinnegan.

Neighbors hope something gets done before another barge comes headed towards their favorite park.

RELATED: Two tugboats collide on Miss. River near Westwego