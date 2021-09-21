No more Entergy New Orleans? Entergy proposes merger or sale

A merged company would be managed by the Louisiana Public Service Commission and not the City of New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — Slammed by regulators and sued by customers for allegedly failing to properly harden and maintain its transmission system, Entergy announced Tuesday that it’s considering selling its New Orleans subsidiary or merging it with Entergy Louisiana.

City Council President Helena Moreno, who serves as the lead regulator of Entergy New Orleans, has been highly critical of the company’s performance during Hurricane Ida and called a public hearing Wednesday, to launch a study of alternatives to the current Entergy monopoly. She has also called for Entergy to avoid passing on hundreds of millions of dollars in power restoration costs to the city’s 207,000 electric customers.

Entergy responded with a news release Tuesday, signaling that its relationship with the City Council is at a crossroads. The utility company said it would work with the City Council on a new path forward, but also suggested that the council’s proposed actions could make its service worse.

“It is obvious that we have reached a critical juncture in our relationship with the City Council,” the news release quoted Rod West, Entergy Corp.’s utility group president and a former CEO of Entergy New Orleans. “While we believe that the actions of Entergy New Orleans have always been in the best interest of our New Orleans customers, some members of the council have publicly expressed a different opinion. Certain proposed actions would prohibit ENO from recovering critical storm restoration costs and freeze funding mechanisms previously approved by the council, thus inflicting further financial decline on ENO and adversely impacting ENO’s ability to provide quality service to its customers.”

Entergy sent Moreno a copy of its news release Tuesday and appeared to also send her its strategy for dealing with the media and shareholders by mistake. She posted pages showing Entergy’s timeline for releasing its proposals to the media and talking points focusing on how Entergy’s improvement projects could suffer.

Most notably, it said a critical substation being built to make Entergy service to the Sewerage & Water Board more reliable could be “suspended” if Entergy New Orleans is “not a financially viable option as a result of the City Council’s mandate.”

The company says its four early options fall into four broad categories: merging ENO with Entergy Louisiana, selling ENO to another utility, creating a standalone company not owned by Entergy, or a public utility run by the City of New Orleans.

Entergy said a merger with its statewide subsidiary would bring lower rates to New Orleans customers and would create a larger company that could spread the risk of storm costs across a larger customer base.

A merged company would be managed by the Louisiana Public Service Commission and not the City of New Orleans.

Entergy has come under a torrent of criticism for its performance regarding Hurricane Ida, particularly having all 8 of its primary transmission lines being taken down.

Moreno has been particularly vocal about Entergy's performance and has sent out notices to Entergy requesting that the company do everything in its power to limit the cost burden of the storm's recovery on ratepayers.

Moreno cited a "Securitized Storm Reserve Fund" that was established after Katrina, that she says has a current balance of $39 million, which could be drawn upon.

For its part Entergy cited Ida as "the strongest hurricane ever to hit our region," and lauded its efforts that saw "the overwhelming majority of New Orleans customers' power within a week."

However, while Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon and then pummeled Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes before heading inland, it's effects were at best a category 1 or 2 in the city of New Orleans, according to WWL-TV Meteorologist Payton Malone, who said gusts in New Orleans for Ida were up to 99 mph at Bayou Bienvenue, 90 at Armstrong airport and 86 at the Lakefront Airport are comparable and perhaps less than those for Hurricane Katrina, which Malone said registered gusts of 110 in New Orleans East.

If the council wants to retain regulatory authority over the utility's rates, it would have to pick a different option. Entergy argues that creating a standalone company or a public utility could raise financing costs and operating expenses.

A crucial city council utility committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss Entergy's performance in advance and after Hurricane Ida. Entergy plans to be at the hearing.