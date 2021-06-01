'Time now for new voices' - NOPS superintendent to step down in 2022

Dr. Lewis, 46, has served as the system's superintendent since March, 2015 and has been with the public school system for 12 years.

NEW ORLEANS — Dr. Henderson Lewis, the superintendent of New Orleans public schools, a largely charter-led district, announced Tuesday that he would step down next year when his contract expires.

Dr. Lewis, 46, has served as the system's superintendent since March, 2015 and has been with the public school system for 12 years.

“I am proud of NOLA Public Schools. I am proud of our staff, our teachers, our school leaders and most of all, our students and families,” Dr. Lewis said. “And with all journeys, there comes times for new direction and new leadership. I believe now is the time now for new voices, new dreams, and new visionaries to carry NOLA Public Schools into the future.”