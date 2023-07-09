NOFD battled 3-alarm apartment fire in Lower Ninth Ward

The New Orleans Fire Department battled a 3-alarm apartment building fire at 606 Egania Street in the Lower Ninth Ward on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department battled a 3-alarm fire at 606 Egania Street in the Lower Ninth Ward in New Orlreans on Thursday, Sept. 7.

NOFD responded to the call at 12:46 p.m. and arrived at the three-story, nine-unit, wood-framed apartment building five minutes later.

According to the NOFD, the northeast corner of the second-floor balcony was heavily burning with flames already extending into a common attic area above the second floor and the building’s third floor.

A second alarm was sounded at 12:56 p.m. and a third an hour later at 1:59 p.m.

All residents living in eight of the nine occupied apartments evacuated safely.

Twenty-one NOFD units, supported by sixty-two Fire Operations personnel were used to bring this incident under control at 1:35 p.m. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.