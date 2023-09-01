NOFD battles 5-alarm blaze in multi-unit residence in Lower Garden District

The New Orleans Fire Department battled a stubborn five-alarm fire in the 1500 block of Magazine Street on Friday afternoon.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department battled a stubborn five-alarm fire in the 1500 block of Magazine Street on Friday afternoon.

Neighbors surrounding the Lower Garden District dwelling told WWL-TV's Adam Copus the residence houses about six apartments.

Crews began extinguishing the fire just after noon. A fifth alarm was issued just before 3 p.m, to relieve exhausted firefighters.

Operator Greg Davis talked to WWL-TV partner The Times Picayune | Nola.com about the difficulty fighting the fire for an extended period in the heat.

"It's very hot out here, and the guys are getting very overheated," said Davis. "They need to give the other guys a break."

Magazine Street was closed off for three blocks from Felicity to Euterpe streets.

