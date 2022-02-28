NOFD battles fire overnight in Central City

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire in Central City.

NOFD says they received a 911 call reporting a fire at the corner of Willow Street and Third street at 2:41 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at 2:47 a.m and found an abandoned single-story home almost entirely engulfed in flames. Investigators said the fire had spread to an abandoned row of apartments, and seven vehicles parked in the 2800 block of Second street were also damaged.

