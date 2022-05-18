Firefighters battling large fire in New Orleans' Hollygrove neighborhood

The flames damaged three unoccupied homes near Earhart Boulevard and Eagle Street, and nearby homes are at risk.

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters are trying to determine what caused a large fire in New Orleans' Hollygrove neighborhood that destroyed at least one home and damaged two others nearby on Wednesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the flames damaged three unoccupied homes near Earhart Boulevard and Eagle Street. Neighbors tell WWL-TV that they heard popping noises and their lights flickered before the fire engulfed the homes.

While not yet confirmed, firefighters say they believe the cause of the fire may be an electrical issue.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as more information becomes available.