NOFD battles two 2-alarm fires on Sunday, three residents displaced

The fires happened at 3625 S. Carrollton Ave. and 5164 Lakeview Ct.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department had a busy Sunday as firefighters put out two separate two-alarm fires in New Orleans, according to a press release.

First, NOFD personnel were dispatched at around 1:31 p.m. to fight a working fire in a two-story commercial structure on 3625 S. Carrollton Ave. involving an auto window tinting service and nail shop.

Firefighters needed to force entry into the building and prevent the spread and were able to get the fire under control at 3:07 p.m. Firefighters believed the origin of the fire was is in the rear of the building between floors. Nobody was injured.

The second fire was in New Orleans East at a residential area at 5164 Lakeview Ct. Firefighters arrived at 4:02 p.m. and found a large multi-unit structure engulfed in flames.

All residents had exited the dwelling prior to NOFD arrival so firefighters were able to attack the fire from all angles.

NOFD was able to bring the fire under control at 4:33 p.m., but three residents were displaced (although no injuries were reported).

The cause of the fire is being investigated, and neighbors had stated that children had been chased from one of the unoccupied townhouses that was involved in the fire earlier in the day.

The NOFD dispatched a total of 93 firefighters between the two fires, according to the press release.