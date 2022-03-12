NOFD fights two-alarm fire in Hollygrove

Many of the residents in the area had already been displaced due to a fire that occurred at the same location on October 14.

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters battled a fire in the 9100 block of Fig Street Saturday morning.

The call was initially received at 4:40 a.m., with firefighters arriving to the scene at 4:47 a.m. finding a one-story, wooden-framed dwelling under renovation with massive flames emanating from the center of the property.

The fire spread to the two homes bordering it on either side, causing a second alarm to be called. The residence where the fire started was 9126 Fig Street, and the two homes that were damaged were at 9122 Fig Street and 9130 Fig Street.

No residents were displaced in this fire, as each of these homes had already sustained damage from a fire on October 14 that displaced them. However, this fire caused heavier damage than that one.