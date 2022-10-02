NOFD battles two-alarm blaze in Gentilly

No injuries were reported, although one man had to be evacuated from the premises.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire in Gentilly early Sunday morning.

A call was received just after 2 a.m. of a person trapped in a raised home in the 5800 block of Baccich Street.

Firefighters arrived to find a heavy fire stemming from the garage underneath the home that extended to a living area within the home.

Firefighters evacuated a resident in a wheelchair from the back of the home and called for a second alarm for more manpower fighting the fire while the resident was being taken to safety.

The fire was contained to only one home. The garage suffered significant fire and water damage, while the living area suffered significant heat and water damage.