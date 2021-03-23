NOFD battling 3-alarm fire in Lower Ninth Ward

The fire appears to be burning a large pile of debris and garbage near the Ninth Ward Nursery on Florida Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire in the Lower Ninth Ward Tuesday morning.

It's unclear exactly what is burning, or when the fire first broke out.

NOFD officials tweeted out an image of the fire around 5:30 a.m. It was originally designated as a 2-alarm blaze but was quickly upgraded to a 3-alarm.

Heavy smoke is visible in the area.

