x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Orleans

NOFD battling 3-alarm fire in Lower Ninth Ward

The fire appears to be burning a large pile of debris and garbage near the Ninth Ward Nursery on Florida Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS —

New Orleans firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire in the Lower Ninth Ward Tuesday morning.

The fire appears to be burning a large pile of debris and garbage near the Ninth Ward Nursery on Florida Avenue.

It's unclear exactly what is burning, or when the fire first broke out. 

NOFD officials tweeted out an image of the fire around 5:30 a.m. It was originally designated as a 2-alarm blaze but was quickly upgraded to a 3-alarm. 

Heavy smoke is visible in the area. 

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Mar 15, 2021