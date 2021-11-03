NOFD battling fire at old Bechtel Golf Course in Algiers

The fire appears to be coming from the former club house.

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at the long-abandoned Bechtel Golf Course in Algiers.

The fire appears to be coming from the former club house.

Video shows several fire trucks surrounding the building, which is fully engulfed in flames.

There is no word from NOFD on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, stick with WWLTV.com and watch the Eyewitness News at 10 for more.