Firefighters told Eyewitness News it's a car fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in New Orleans east.

Firefighters said two cars and tires that appeared to have been illegally dumped were set on fire. Multiple fire trucks were on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for updates as new information becomes available.