NOFD is distributing water and sunscreen at several locations. Here's where to go.

NEW ORLEANS — As New Orleans deals with a heat advisory and excessive heat warning, NOLA Ready and NOFD are working together to set up hydration stations in areas with limited resources in order to hand out water and sunscreen.

If you are looking to receive water, or want to help by volunteering, you can do so at the following locations:

NOFD Engine 10 (14069 Morrison Road)

NOFD Engine 17 (4115 Woodland)

NOFD Engine 8 (3300 Florida Blvd)

NOFD Squirt 04 (6900 Downman Road)

Those who want further information can click this link to view information such as a cooling center locations map.

In response to this weekend’s excessive heat warning, NOLA Ready is working with the New Orleans Fire Department to set-up hydration stations in areas with limited resources.



We NEED volunteers for this operation.



Visit https://t.co/M5kMbQYnXt for more information. pic.twitter.com/Ozekrjt4VU — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) June 16, 2023