NOFD fights two-alarm Uptown fire

The fire occurred in the 1800 block of Jena Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The NOFD responded to a fire in the 1800 block of Jena Street early Sunday morning.

The NOFD received a call of the fire at 5:10 a.m.. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters discovered smoke coming from the back of the shotgun-double home.

The fire stemmed from a detached shed and eventually spread to the home, according to firefighters. A precautionary second alarm was issued at 5:36 due to the close proximity of homes in the area and bad visibility due to the trees in the area.

The fire was declared under control at 6:31 a.m.. According to NOFD, 15 units and 43 firefighters were used to bring the blaze under control. The fire extended to a detached shed of a neighboring home, but it only sustained moderate damage.

All residents of the home had been evacuated and no one was injured in the fire, although three residents of two homes in the area are now displaced.