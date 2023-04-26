NOFD says fire hydrants are being illegally painted red

"The large cap on the front of the hydrant is painted a specific color by SWBNO to indicate the size of the water main connected to the hydrant."

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department says fire hydrants around the city are being painted red illegally.

"The unauthorized repainting of fire hydrants can cause confusion and fire ground chaos in the event of a fire related emergency. Also, an improperly painted hydrant can cause the cap to be unintentionally sealed at the opening," NOFD officials said.

Fire hydrants throughout New Orleans are painted "specific colors to indicate their capabilities. "

The Property Insurance Association of Louisiana picks the color on the top of fire hydrants and the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board paints the large cap on the front of the hydrant to show the size of the water main connected to the hydrant.

Mis-painted hydrants can impact insurance ratings and the public’s fire insurance costs, according to NOFD.

The NOFD says they are working with SWBNO to fix this problem. If you see anyone painting a hydrant red or know of hydrants painted illegally, please contact the New Orleans Fire Department at (504) 658-47