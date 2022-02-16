NOFD investigating 2 early morning fires

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a house fire in the Broadmoor area.

Investigators say the fire started around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3200 block of Toledano Street. The house was vacate, and the fire spread to a neighboring vacate home, according to NOFD.

The second fire happened at a storage unit complex in Algiers. Firefighters are currently on the scene. About 10 storage units were damaged as the fire spread.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

Officials said there are no injuries to report.