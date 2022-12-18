NOFD: Woman killed in house fire

The New Orleans Fire Department said they did not find fire alarms in the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — One woman is dead after a house fire near the Fairgrounds on Sunday night, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

New Orleans firefighters say they received the call about the fire at 7:13 p.m. in the 2900 block of Serantine Street, and they were on the scene at 7:19 p.m.

Neighbors told firefighters they heard screaming coming from the home. When they entered the residence, they found a 73-year-old woman inside.

The NOFD said they did not find fire alarms in the home and that the house had not had electricity since hurricane Ida.

One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital with an ankle injury.

Firefighters had the fire under control at 8:32 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

